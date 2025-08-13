DE
FR
«Stecken im Niemandsland»
Rashford rechnet mit Manchester United ab

Marcus Rashford kritisiert seinen Ex-Klub Manchester United. Statt einer echten Übergangsphase stecke man «im Niemandsland». Als positives Beispiel nennt er Liverpool: «Ohne Plan und Durchhaltevermögen landest du in der Mitte von nirgendwo.»
Publiziert: vor 25 Minuten
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
0
0
0
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
0
0
0
1
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
0
0
0
1
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
0
0
0
1
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
0
0
1
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
0
0
0
1
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
0
0
0
1
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
0
0
0
1
Everton FC
Everton FC
0
0
0
1
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
0
0
0
1
Leeds United
Leeds United
0
0
0
1
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
0
0
0
1
Manchester City
Manchester City
0
0
0
1
Manchester United
Manchester United
0
0
0
1
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
0
0
0
1
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
0
0
0
1
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
0
0
0
1
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
1
West Ham United
West Ham United
0
0
0
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
