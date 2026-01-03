DE
FR
Abonnieren
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00
West Ham United
West Ham United
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ab 16:00 Uhr
Vs
West Ham United
West Ham United
Live streamen bei
sky Logo
Jetzt wetten!
Sporttip Logo

Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers - West Ham United

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
19
25
45
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
19
26
41
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
19
7
39
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
19
4
33
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
19
11
30
6
Manchester United
Manchester United
19
4
30
7
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
19
2
29
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
19
0
28
9
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
19
2
27
10
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
19
1
27
11
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
19
-1
27
12
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
19
4
26
13
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
19
2
26
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
19
1
25
15
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
19
-6
23
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
19
-7
21
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
19
-12
18
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
19
-17
14
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
19
-17
12
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
-29
3
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Peter
Bankes
England
Anstoss
Samstag
03. Januar 2026 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
Wolverhampton, England
Molineux Stadium
Kapazität
31’750
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United
West Ham United
Premier League
Premier League
Was sagst du dazu?
Heiss diskutiert
    Meistgelesen
      Meistgelesen
        In diesem Artikel erwähnt
        Wolverhampton Wanderers
        Wolverhampton Wanderers
        West Ham United
        West Ham United
        Premier League
        Premier League