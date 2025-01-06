Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
19
28
46
2
Arsenal FC
20
21
40
3
Nottingham Forest
19
7
37
4
Chelsea FC
20
15
36
5
Newcastle United
20
12
35
6
Manchester City
20
9
34
7
AFC Bournemouth
20
7
33
8
Aston Villa
20
-2
32
9
FC Fulham
20
3
30
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
20
1
28
11
Brentford FC
20
3
27
12
Tottenham Hotspur
20
12
24
13
Manchester United
20
-5
23
14
West Ham United
20
-15
23
15
Crystal Palace
20
-7
21
16
Everton FC
19
-10
17
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
-11
16
18
Ipswich Town
20
-15
16
19
Leicester City
20
-21
14
20
Southampton FC
20
-32
6