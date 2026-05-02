DE
FR
Abonnieren
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1:1
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Beendet
1:1
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
Bueno 54'
Mukiele 17'
Massgeschneiderte Xhaka-Ecke bringt Sunderland auf Kurs
2:45
Trotzdem geben sie Punkte ab:Massgeschneiderte Xhaka-Ecke bringt Sunderland auf Kurs

Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers - FC Sunderland

02.05.2026, 17:45 Uhr
Gelbe Karte
Gelbe Karte

90. Minute (+2)

Gelbe Karte R. Roefs (Sunderland)

02.05.2026, 17:45 Uhr
Spielende
Spielende

90. Minute (+4)

Spielende (1:1)

02.05.2026, 17:45 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

90. Minute (+3)

Einwechslung T. Edozie (Wolverhampton)

02.05.2026, 17:45 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

90. Minute (+3)

Auswechslung T. Arokodare (Wolverhampton)

02.05.2026, 17:45 Uhr

90. Minute

Nachspielzeit

02.05.2026, 17:33 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

78. Minute

Auswechslung Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton)

02.05.2026, 17:11 Uhr
Gelbe Karte
Gelbe Karte

56. Minute

Gelbe Karte G. Xhaka (Sunderland)

02.05.2026, 17:10 Uhr
Tor
Tor

54. Minute

Tor, Kopfball, 1:1 durch S. Bueno (Wolverhampton)

02.05.2026, 17:01 Uhr

46. Minute

Beginn 2. Halbzeit

02.05.2026, 17:01 Uhr
Spielerwechsel
Spielerwechsel

46. Minute

Einwechslung Rodrigo Gomes (Wolverhampton)

Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
35
41
76
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
33
37
70
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
35
15
64
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
35
12
58
5
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
35
4
58
6
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
35
3
52
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
35
6
51
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
35
7
50
9
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
34
8
48
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
35
-5
48
11
Everton FC
Everton FC
34
0
47
12
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
35
-9
47
13
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
35
-2
45
14
Leeds United
Leeds United
35
-5
43
15
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
34
-6
43
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
34
-4
39
17
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
35
-9
37
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
35
-19
36
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
35
-36
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
-38
18
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Paul
Tierney
England
Anstoss
Samstag
02. Mai 2026 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
Wolverhampton, England
Molineux Stadium
Kapazität
31'750
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunderland
Sunderland
Premier League
Premier League
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