Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
24
29
53
2
Manchester City
24
26
47
3
Aston Villa
24
9
46
4
Manchester United
24
8
41
5
Chelsea FC
24
15
40
6
Liverpool FC
24
6
39
7
Brentford FC
24
4
36
8
FC Sunderland
24
1
36
9
FC Fulham
24
-1
34
10
Everton FC
24
-1
34
11
Newcastle United
24
0
33
12
AFC Bournemouth
24
-3
33
13
Brighton & Hove Albion
24
2
31
14
Tottenham Hotspur
24
2
29
15
Crystal Palace
24
-4
29
16
Leeds United
25
-9
29
17
Nottingham Forest
25
-13
26
18
West Ham United
24
-19
20
19
Burnley FC
24
-22
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
-30
8