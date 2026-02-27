DE
FR
Abonnieren
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:00
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ab 21:00 Uhr
Vs
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Live streamen bei
sky Logo
Jetzt wetten!
Sporttip Logo

Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Aston Villa

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
28
35
61
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
27
31
56
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
27
10
51
4
Manchester United
Manchester United
27
11
48
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
27
17
45
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
27
7
45
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
27
3
40
8
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
27
-2
38
9
Everton FC
Everton FC
27
-2
37
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
27
-3
37
11
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
27
-1
36
12
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
27
-5
36
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
27
-3
35
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
27
2
34
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
27
-9
31
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
27
-4
29
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
27
-14
27
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
27
-17
25
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
27
-23
19
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
28
-33
10
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Craig
Pawson
England
Anstoss
Freitag
27. Februar 2026 um 21:00 Uhr
Stadion
Wolverhampton, England
Molineux Stadium
Kapazität
31’750
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Premier League
Premier League
Was sagst du dazu?
Heiss diskutiert
    Meistgelesen
      Meistgelesen
        In diesem Artikel erwähnt
        Wolverhampton Wanderers
        Wolverhampton Wanderers
        Aston Villa
        Aston Villa
        Premier League
        Premier League