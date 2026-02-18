DE
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21:00
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ab 21:00 Uhr
Vs
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Arsenal FC

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
26
32
57
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
26
30
53
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
26
10
50
4
Manchester United
Manchester United
26
10
45
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
26
17
44
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
26
6
42
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
26
5
40
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
26
-1
37
9
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
26
-2
37
10
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
26
0
36
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
26
-3
36
12
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
26
-5
34
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
26
-4
32
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
26
0
31
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
26
-9
30
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
26
-1
29
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
26
-13
27
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
26
-17
24
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
26
-23
18
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
26
-32
9
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Paul
Tierney
England
Anstoss
Mittwoch
18. Februar 2026 um 21:00 Uhr
Stadion
Wolverhampton, England
Molineux Stadium
Kapazität
31’750
