Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
14
18
35
2
Chelsea FC
15
17
31
3
Arsenal FC
15
14
29
4
Manchester City
15
6
27
5
Nottingham Forest
15
1
25
6
Aston Villa
15
0
25
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
15
3
24
8
AFC Bournemouth
15
3
24
9
Brentford FC
15
3
23
10
FC Fulham
15
2
23
11
Tottenham Hotspur
15
12
20
12
Newcastle United
15
-2
20
13
Manchester United
15
1
19
14
West Ham United
14
-9
15
15
Everton FC
14
-7
14
16
Leicester City
15
-9
14
17
Crystal Palace
15
-6
13
18
Ipswich Town
15
-13
9
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14
-14
9
20
Southampton FC
15
-20
5