West Ham United
West Ham United
21:15
Manchester United
Manchester United
Zum Fussball-Kalender
West Ham United
West Ham United
Ab 21:15 Uhr
Vs
Manchester United
Manchester United
Premier League
West Ham United - Manchester United

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
25
32
56
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
25
27
50
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
25
9
47
4
Manchester United
Manchester United
25
10
44
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
25
17
43
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
25
5
39
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
25
5
39
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
25
0
37
9
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
25
-2
36
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
25
-2
34
11
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
25
-3
34
12
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
25
-1
33
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
25
-3
32
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
25
1
31
15
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
25
0
29
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
25
-9
29
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
25
-13
26
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
25
-17
23
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
25
-24
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
25
-32
8
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Simon
Hooper
England
Anstoss
Dienstag
10. Februar 2026 um 21:15 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
London Stadium
Kapazität
66’000
