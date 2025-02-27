Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
28
40
67
2
Arsenal FC
27
28
54
3
Nottingham Forest
27
11
48
4
Manchester City
27
16
47
5
Chelsea FC
27
16
46
6
Newcastle United
27
8
44
7
AFC Bournemouth
27
13
43
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
27
5
43
9
FC Fulham
27
4
42
10
Aston Villa
28
-5
42
11
Brentford FC
27
5
38
12
Crystal Palace
27
2
36
13
Tottenham Hotspur
27
14
33
14
Manchester United
27
-6
33
15
Everton FC
27
-4
32
16
West Ham United
26
-17
30
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
27
-19
22
18
Ipswich Town
27
-31
17
19
Leicester City
26
-34
17
20
Southampton FC
27
-46
9