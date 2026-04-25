Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Manchester City
33
37
70
2
Arsenal FC
33
37
70
3
Manchester United
33
13
58
4
Aston Villa
33
6
58
5
Liverpool FC
33
11
55
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
34
9
50
7
AFC Bournemouth
34
0
49
8
Chelsea FC
34
8
48
9
Brentford FC
33
4
48
10
Everton FC
33
1
47
11
FC Sunderland
34
-9
46
12
FC Fulham
33
-3
45
13
Crystal Palace
32
-1
43
14
Newcastle United
33
-3
42
15
Leeds United
34
-7
40
16
Nottingham Forest
34
-4
39
17
West Ham United
33
-17
33
18
Tottenham Hotspur
33
-11
31
19
Burnley FC
34
-34
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
33
-37
17