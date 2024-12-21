Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
15
18
36
2
Chelsea FC
16
18
34
3
Arsenal FC
16
14
30
4
Nottingham Forest
16
2
28
5
Manchester City
16
5
27
6
AFC Bournemouth
16
3
25
7
Aston Villa
16
-1
25
8
FC Fulham
16
2
24
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
16
1
24
10
Tottenham Hotspur
16
17
23
11
Brentford FC
16
2
23
12
Newcastle United
16
2
23
13
Manchester United
16
2
22
14
West Ham United
16
-8
19
15
Crystal Palace
16
-4
16
16
Everton FC
15
-7
15
17
Leicester City
16
-13
14
18
Ipswich Town
16
-12
12
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16
-16
9
20
Southampton FC
16
-25
5