Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
24
35
57
2
Arsenal FC
24
27
50
3
Nottingham Forest
24
13
47
4
Chelsea FC
25
13
43
5
Manchester City
24
13
41
6
Newcastle United
24
13
41
7
AFC Bournemouth
24
13
40
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
25
0
37
9
Aston Villa
24
-3
37
10
FC Fulham
24
4
36
11
Brentford FC
24
0
31
12
Crystal Palace
24
-2
30
13
Manchester United
24
-6
29
14
Tottenham Hotspur
24
11
27
15
Everton FC
24
-5
27
16
West Ham United
24
-17
27
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
-18
19
18
Leicester City
24
-28
17
19
Ipswich Town
24
-27
16
20
Southampton FC
24
-36
9