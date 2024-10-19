Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
7
11
18
2
Manchester City
7
9
17
3
Arsenal FC
7
9
17
4
Chelsea FC
7
8
14
5
Aston Villa
7
3
14
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
7
3
12
7
Newcastle United
7
1
12
8
FC Fulham
7
2
11
9
Tottenham Hotspur
7
6
10
10
Nottingham Forest
7
1
10
11
Brentford FC
7
0
10
12
West Ham United
7
-1
8
13
AFC Bournemouth
7
-2
8
14
Manchester United
7
-3
8
15
Leicester City
7
-3
6
16
Everton FC
7
-8
5
17
Ipswich Town
7
-8
4
18
Crystal Palace
7
-5
3
19
Southampton FC
7
-11
1
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
7
-12
1