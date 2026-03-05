Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
30
37
67
2
Manchester City
29
32
60
3
Manchester United
29
11
51
4
Aston Villa
29
5
51
5
Chelsea FC
29
19
48
6
Liverpool FC
29
9
48
7
Brentford FC
29
4
44
8
Everton FC
29
1
43
9
AFC Bournemouth
29
-2
40
10
FC Fulham
29
-3
40
11
FC Sunderland
29
-4
40
12
Newcastle United
29
-1
39
13
Brighton & Hove Albion
29
2
37
14
Crystal Palace
28
-4
35
15
Leeds United
29
-11
31
16
Tottenham Hotspur
28
-5
29
17
Nottingham Forest
29
-15
28
18
West Ham United
29
-19
28
19
Burnley FC
29
-26
19
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
30
-30
16