Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
21:00
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Ab 21:00 Uhr
Vs
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur - Crystal Palace

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
30
37
67
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
29
32
60
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
29
11
51
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
29
5
51
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
29
19
48
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
29
9
48
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
29
4
44
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
29
1
43
9
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
29
-2
40
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
29
-3
40
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
29
-4
40
12
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
29
-1
39
13
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
29
2
37
14
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
28
-4
35
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
29
-11
31
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
28
-5
29
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
29
-15
28
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
29
-19
28
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
29
-26
19
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
30
-30
16
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Andrew
Madley
England
Anstoss
Donnerstag
05. März 2026 um 21:00 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Kapazität
60’463
