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Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton & Hove Albion

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
32
38
70
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
31
35
64
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
32
12
55
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
32
5
55
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
32
10
52
6
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
32
12
48
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
32
4
47
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
32
2
47
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
32
6
46
10
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
32
-3
46
11
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
32
-1
45
12
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
32
-3
44
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
31
-1
42
14
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
32
-2
42
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
32
-10
36
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
32
-12
33
17
West Ham United
West Ham United
32
-17
32
18
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
32
-11
30
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
32
-30
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
32
-34
17
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Stuart
Attwell
England
Anstoss
Samstag
18. April 2026 um 18:30 Uhr
Stadion
London, England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Kapazität
60'463
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Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League
Premier League
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