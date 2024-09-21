Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Manchester City
4
8
12
2
Arsenal FC
4
5
10
3
Newcastle United
4
3
10
4
Liverpool FC
4
6
9
5
Aston Villa
4
1
9
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
4
4
8
7
Nottingham Forest
4
2
8
8
Chelsea FC
4
3
7
9
Brentford FC
4
0
6
10
Manchester United
4
0
6
11
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
5
12
FC Fulham
4
0
5
13
Tottenham Hotspur
4
2
4
14
West Ham United
4
-1
4
15
Leicester City
4
-2
2
16
Crystal Palace
4
-3
2
17
Ipswich Town
4
-5
2
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4
-7
1
19
Southampton FC
4
-7
0
20
Everton FC
4
-9
0