Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
10
13
25
2
Manchester City
10
10
23
3
Nottingham Forest
10
7
19
4
Arsenal FC
10
6
18
5
Aston Villa
9
5
18
6
Chelsea FC
9
8
17
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
10
3
16
8
AFC Bournemouth
10
1
15
9
Newcastle United
10
0
15
10
Tottenham Hotspur
9
8
13
11
Brentford FC
9
0
13
12
FC Fulham
9
0
12
13
Manchester United
9
-3
11
14
West Ham United
10
-6
11
15
Leicester City
10
-4
10
16
Everton FC
10
-7
9
17
Crystal Palace
10
-5
7
18
Ipswich Town
10
-11
5
19
Southampton FC
10
-12
4
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
10
-13
3