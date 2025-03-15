Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
29
42
70
2
Arsenal FC
28
28
55
3
Nottingham Forest
28
12
51
4
Chelsea FC
28
17
49
5
Manchester City
28
15
47
6
Newcastle United
28
9
47
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
28
6
46
8
Aston Villa
29
-4
45
9
AFC Bournemouth
28
13
44
10
FC Fulham
28
3
42
11
Crystal Palace
28
3
39
12
Brentford FC
28
4
38
13
Tottenham Hotspur
28
14
34
14
Manchester United
28
-6
34
15
Everton FC
28
-4
33
16
West Ham United
28
-16
33
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
28
-19
23
18
Ipswich Town
28
-32
17
19
Leicester City
28
-37
17
20
Southampton FC
28
-48
9