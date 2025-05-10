Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
35
46
82
2
Arsenal FC
35
33
67
3
Manchester City
35
24
64
4
Newcastle United
35
21
63
5
Chelsea FC
35
21
63
6
Nottingham Forest
35
12
61
7
Aston Villa
35
6
60
8
AFC Bournemouth
35
13
53
9
Brentford FC
35
9
52
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
35
1
52
11
FC Fulham
35
3
51
12
Crystal Palace
35
-4
46
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
-11
41
14
Everton FC
35
-7
39
15
Manchester United
35
-9
39
16
Tottenham Hotspur
35
6
38
17
West Ham United
35
-19
37
18
Ipswich Town
35
-41
22
19
Leicester City
35
-47
21
20
Southampton FC
35
-57
11