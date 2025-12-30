Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
18
22
42
2
Manchester City
18
26
40
3
Aston Villa
18
10
39
4
Liverpool FC
18
4
32
5
Chelsea FC
18
11
29
6
Manchester United
18
4
29
7
FC Sunderland
18
2
28
8
Brentford FC
18
2
26
9
Crystal Palace
18
1
26
10
FC Fulham
18
-1
26
11
Tottenham Hotspur
18
4
25
12
Everton FC
18
-2
25
13
Brighton & Hove Albion
18
1
24
14
Newcastle United
18
0
23
15
AFC Bournemouth
18
-6
22
16
Leeds United
18
-7
20
17
Nottingham Forest
18
-10
18
18
West Ham United
18
-17
13
19
Burnley FC
18
-15
12
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
18
-29
2