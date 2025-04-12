Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
31
42
73
2
Arsenal FC
31
30
62
3
Nottingham Forest
31
14
57
4
Chelsea FC
31
17
53
5
Newcastle United
30
13
53
6
Manchester City
31
17
52
7
Aston Villa
31
0
51
8
FC Fulham
31
5
48
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
31
2
47
10
AFC Bournemouth
31
11
45
11
Crystal Palace
30
4
43
12
Brentford FC
31
4
42
13
Manchester United
31
-4
38
14
Tottenham Hotspur
31
13
37
15
Everton FC
31
-5
35
16
West Ham United
31
-17
35
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
31
-16
32
18
Ipswich Town
31
-34
20
19
Leicester City
31
-45
17
20
Southampton FC
31
-51
10