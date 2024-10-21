Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
8
12
21
2
Manchester City
8
10
20
3
Arsenal FC
8
7
17
4
Aston Villa
8
5
17
5
Brighton & Hove Albion
8
4
15
6
Chelsea FC
8
7
14
7
Tottenham Hotspur
8
9
13
8
Newcastle United
8
0
12
9
FC Fulham
8
0
11
10
AFC Bournemouth
8
0
11
11
Manchester United
8
-2
11
12
Nottingham Forest
7
1
10
13
Brentford FC
8
-1
10
14
Leicester City
8
-2
9
15
West Ham United
8
-4
8
16
Everton FC
8
-6
8
17
Ipswich Town
8
-10
4
18
Crystal Palace
7
-5
3
19
Southampton FC
8
-12
1
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
8
-13
1