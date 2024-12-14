DE
FR
Abonnieren
Zum Fussball-Kalender
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
LIVE
0:0
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Jetzt wetten!
Sporttip Logo
vor 16 Minuten

46. Minute

Beginn 2. Halbzeit

vor 32 Minuten

45. Minute (+3)

Ende 1. Halbzeit (0:0)

vor 32 Minuten

45. Minute

Nachspielzeit

18:31 Uhr
Anpfiff
Anpfiff

1. Minute

Spielbeginn

Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 24/25
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
15
18
36
2
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
15
17
31
3
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
16
14
30
4
Manchester City
Manchester City
15
6
27
5
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
16
1
26
6
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
16
0
26
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
15
3
24
8
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
15
3
24
9
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
16
2
24
10
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
15
3
23
11
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
16
2
23
12
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
15
12
20
13
Manchester United
Manchester United
15
1
19
14
West Ham United
West Ham United
15
-8
18
15
Everton FC
Everton FC
15
-7
15
16
Leicester City
Leicester City
16
-13
14
17
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
15
-6
13
18
Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town
16
-12
12
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
16
-16
9
20
Southampton FC
Southampton FC
15
-20
5
Fehler gefunden? Jetzt melden
Was sagst du dazu?