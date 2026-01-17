DE
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Ab 18:30 Uhr
Vs
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
Premier League
Nottingham Forest - Arsenal FC

Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
21
26
49
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
21
26
43
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
21
9
43
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
21
4
35
5
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
21
7
33
6
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
21
5
32
7
Manchester United
Manchester United
21
4
32
8
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
21
10
31
9
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
21
0
31
10
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
21
-1
30
11
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
21
3
29
12
Everton FC
Everton FC
21
-2
29
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
21
-1
28
14
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
21
3
27
15
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
21
-6
26
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
21
-8
22
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
21
-13
21
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
21
-21
14
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
21
-19
13
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21
-26
7
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Michael
Oliver
England
Anstoss
Samstag
17. Januar 2026 um 18:30 Uhr
Stadion
Nottingham, England
City Ground
Kapazität
30’404
