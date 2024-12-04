DE
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
Ab 20:30 Uhr
Vs
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 24/25
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
13
18
34
2
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
13
12
25
2
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
13
12
25
4
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
13
5
23
5
Manchester City
Manchester City
13
3
23
6
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
13
3
22
7
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
13
14
20
8
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
13
3
20
9
Manchester United
Manchester United
13
4
19
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
13
0
19
11
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
13
0
19
12
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
13
-3
19
13
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
13
1
18
14
West Ham United
West Ham United
14
-9
15
15
Leicester City
Leicester City
14
-9
13
16
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
14
-6
12
17
Everton FC
Everton FC
13
-11
11
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
13
-10
9
19
Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town
14
-12
9
20
Southampton FC
Southampton FC
13
-15
5
