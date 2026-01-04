DE
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
16:00
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
Ab 16:00 Uhr
Vs
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Premier League
Newcastle United - Crystal Palace

Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
20
26
48
2
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
20
9
42
3
Manchester City
Manchester City
19
26
41
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
19
4
33
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
19
11
30
6
Manchester United
Manchester United
19
4
30
7
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
19
2
29
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
20
3
28
9
Everton FC
Everton FC
19
0
28
10
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
19
2
27
11
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
19
1
27
12
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
19
-1
27
13
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
19
4
26
14
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
19
2
26
15
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
20
-7
23
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
19
-7
21
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
20
-14
18
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
20
-20
14
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
20
-19
12
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20
-26
6
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
John
Brooks
England
Anstoss
Sonntag
04. Januar 2026 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
Newcastle upon Tyne, England
St. James’ Park
Kapazität
52’258
