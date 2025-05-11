Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
35
46
82
2
Arsenal FC
35
33
67
3
Manchester City
36
24
65
4
Newcastle United
35
21
63
5
Chelsea FC
35
21
63
6
Aston Villa
36
7
63
7
Nottingham Forest
35
12
61
8
Brentford FC
36
10
55
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
36
3
55
10
AFC Bournemouth
36
12
53
11
FC Fulham
36
1
51
12
Crystal Palace
35
-4
46
13
Everton FC
36
-5
42
14
Wolverhampton Wanderers
36
-13
41
15
Manchester United
35
-9
39
16
Tottenham Hotspur
35
6
38
17
West Ham United
35
-19
37
18
Ipswich Town
36
-42
22
19
Leicester City
35
-47
21
20
Southampton FC
36
-57
12