Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
20
28
47
2
Arsenal FC
21
22
43
3
Nottingham Forest
21
10
41
4
Newcastle United
21
15
38
5
Chelsea FC
21
15
37
6
Manchester City
21
9
35
7
Aston Villa
21
-1
35
8
AFC Bournemouth
21
7
34
9
FC Fulham
21
2
30
10
Brentford FC
21
3
28
11
Brighton & Hove Albion
20
1
28
12
West Ham United
21
-14
26
13
Tottenham Hotspur
21
11
24
14
Crystal Palace
21
-5
24
15
Manchester United
20
-5
23
16
Everton FC
20
-11
17
17
Ipswich Town
20
-15
16
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
21
-17
16
19
Leicester City
21
-23
14
20
Southampton FC
20
-32
6