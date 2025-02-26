Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
27
38
64
2
Arsenal FC
26
28
53
3
Nottingham Forest
26
11
47
4
Chelsea FC
27
16
46
5
Manchester City
26
15
44
6
Newcastle United
26
10
44
7
AFC Bournemouth
27
13
43
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
27
5
43
9
FC Fulham
27
4
42
10
Aston Villa
28
-5
42
11
Brentford FC
26
5
37
12
Crystal Palace
27
2
36
13
Tottenham Hotspur
26
15
33
14
Everton FC
26
-4
31
15
Manchester United
26
-7
30
16
West Ham United
26
-17
30
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
27
-19
22
18
Ipswich Town
26
-30
17
19
Leicester City
26
-34
17
20
Southampton FC
27
-46
9