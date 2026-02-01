DE
Manchester United
Manchester United
15:00
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
Manchester United
Manchester United
Ab 15:00 Uhr
Vs
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
Premier League
Manchester United - FC Fulham

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
24
29
53
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
23
26
46
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
23
10
46
4
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
24
15
40
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
24
6
39
6
Manchester United
Manchester United
23
7
38
7
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
23
0
34
8
Everton FC
Everton FC
24
-1
34
9
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
23
3
33
10
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
24
0
33
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
23
-2
33
12
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
24
-3
33
13
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
24
2
31
14
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
23
2
28
15
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
23
-4
28
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
24
-11
26
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
23
-11
25
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
24
-19
20
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
23
-19
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
-30
8
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
John
Brooks
England
Anstoss
Sonntag
01. Februar 2026 um 15:00 Uhr
Stadion
Manchester, England
Old Trafford
Kapazität
74’197
