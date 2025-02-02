Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
23
35
56
2
Arsenal FC
23
23
47
3
Nottingham Forest
24
13
47
4
Manchester City
23
17
41
5
Newcastle United
24
13
41
6
Chelsea FC
23
15
40
7
AFC Bournemouth
24
13
40
8
Aston Villa
24
-3
37
9
FC Fulham
24
4
36
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
24
-3
34
11
Brentford FC
23
2
31
12
Manchester United
23
-4
29
13
Crystal Palace
23
-4
27
14
West Ham United
23
-16
27
15
Everton FC
23
-5
26
16
Tottenham Hotspur
23
9
24
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
-18
19
18
Leicester City
24
-28
17
19
Ipswich Town
24
-27
16
20
Southampton FC
24
-36
9