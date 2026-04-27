Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
34
38
73
2
Manchester City
33
37
70
3
Manchester United
33
13
58
4
Liverpool FC
34
13
58
5
Aston Villa
34
5
58
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
34
9
50
7
AFC Bournemouth
34
0
49
8
Chelsea FC
34
8
48
9
Brentford FC
33
4
48
10
FC Fulham
34
-2
48
11
Everton FC
34
0
47
12
FC Sunderland
34
-9
46
13
Crystal Palace
33
-3
43
14
Newcastle United
34
-4
42
15
Leeds United
34
-7
40
16
Nottingham Forest
34
-4
39
17
West Ham United
34
-16
36
18
Tottenham Hotspur
34
-10
34
19
Burnley FC
34
-34
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
34
-38
17