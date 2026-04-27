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Premier League
Manchester United - Brentford FC

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
34
38
73
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
33
37
70
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
33
13
58
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
34
13
58
5
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
34
5
58
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
34
9
50
7
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
34
0
49
8
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
34
8
48
9
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
33
4
48
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
34
-2
48
11
Everton FC
Everton FC
34
0
47
12
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
34
-9
46
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
33
-3
43
14
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
34
-4
42
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
34
-7
40
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
34
-4
39
17
West Ham United
West Ham United
34
-16
36
18
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
34
-10
34
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
34
-34
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
34
-38
17
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Christopher
Kavanagh
England
Anstoss
Montag
27. April 2026 um 21:00 Uhr
Stadion
Manchester, England
Old Trafford
Kapazität
74'197
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
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Manchester United
Brentford
Brentford
Premier League
Premier League
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