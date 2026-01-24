Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
22
26
50
2
Manchester City
22
24
43
3
Aston Villa
22
8
43
4
Liverpool FC
22
4
36
5
Manchester United
22
6
35
6
Chelsea FC
22
12
34
7
Brentford FC
22
5
33
8
Newcastle United
22
5
33
9
FC Sunderland
22
0
33
10
Everton FC
22
-1
32
11
FC Fulham
22
-1
31
12
Brighton & Hove Albion
22
3
30
13
Crystal Palace
22
-2
28
14
Tottenham Hotspur
22
2
27
15
AFC Bournemouth
22
-6
27
16
Leeds United
22
-7
25
17
Nottingham Forest
22
-13
22
18
West Ham United
22
-20
17
19
Burnley FC
22
-19
14
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
22
-26
8