Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
27
32
58
2
Manchester City
26
30
53
3
Aston Villa
26
10
50
4
Manchester United
26
10
45
5
Chelsea FC
26
17
44
6
Liverpool FC
26
6
42
7
Brentford FC
26
5
40
8
Everton FC
26
-1
37
9
AFC Bournemouth
26
-2
37
10
Newcastle United
26
0
36
11
FC Sunderland
26
-3
36
12
FC Fulham
26
-5
34
13
Crystal Palace
26
-4
32
14
Brighton & Hove Albion
26
0
31
15
Leeds United
26
-9
30
16
Tottenham Hotspur
26
-1
29
17
Nottingham Forest
26
-13
27
18
West Ham United
26
-17
24
19
Burnley FC
26
-23
18
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
27
-32
10