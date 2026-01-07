DE
20:30
Ab 20:30 Uhr
Vs
Premier League
Manchester City - Brighton & Hove Albion

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
20
26
48
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
20
26
42
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
20
9
42
4
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
20
4
34
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
20
11
31
6
Manchester United
Manchester United
20
4
31
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
20
4
30
8
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
20
2
30
9
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
20
4
29
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
20
3
28
11
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
20
-1
28
12
Everton FC
Everton FC
20
-2
28
13
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
20
4
27
14
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
20
-1
27
15
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
20
-7
23
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
20
-7
22
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
21
-13
21
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
21
-21
14
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
20
-19
12
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20
-26
6
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Thomas
Bramall
England
Anstoss
Mittwoch
07. Januar 2026 um 20:30 Uhr
Stadion
Manchester, England
Etihad Stadium
Kapazität
55’097
