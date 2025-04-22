Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
33
44
79
2
Arsenal FC
33
34
66
3
Nottingham Forest
33
14
60
4
Newcastle United
33
18
59
5
Manchester City
33
22
58
6
Chelsea FC
33
18
57
7
Aston Villa
33
6
57
8
AFC Bournemouth
33
12
49
9
FC Fulham
33
3
48
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
33
0
48
11
Brentford FC
33
6
46
12
Crystal Palace
33
-4
44
13
Everton FC
33
-6
38
14
Manchester United
33
-8
38
15
Wolverhampton Wanderers
33
-13
38
16
Tottenham Hotspur
33
10
37
17
West Ham United
33
-18
36
18
Ipswich Town
33
-38
21
19
Leicester City
33
-46
18
20
Southampton FC
33
-54
11