Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
Ab 16:00 Uhr
Vs
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League
Liverpool FC - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
17
21
39
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
17
25
37
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
17
9
36
4
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
17
12
29
5
Manchester United
Manchester United
18
4
29
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
17
3
29
7
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
17
2
27
8
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
17
2
26
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
17
2
24
10
Everton FC
Everton FC
17
-2
24
11
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
18
0
23
12
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
17
-1
23
13
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
17
-2
23
14
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
17
3
22
15
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
17
-3
22
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
17
-7
19
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
17
-9
18
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
17
-16
13
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
17
-15
11
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17
-28
2
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Simon
Hooper
England
Anstoss
Samstag
27. Dezember 2025 um 16:00 Uhr
Stadion
Liverpool, England
Anfield
Kapazität
61’276
