Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
31
42
73
2
Arsenal FC
32
30
63
3
Nottingham Forest
32
13
57
4
Manchester City
32
20
55
5
Aston Villa
32
3
54
6
Chelsea FC
31
17
53
7
Newcastle United
30
13
53
8
FC Fulham
31
5
48
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
32
2
48
10
AFC Bournemouth
31
11
45
11
Brentford FC
32
4
43
12
Crystal Palace
31
1
43
13
Manchester United
31
-4
38
14
Everton FC
32
-4
38
15
Tottenham Hotspur
31
13
37
16
West Ham United
31
-17
35
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
31
-16
32
18
Ipswich Town
31
-34
20
19
Leicester City
32
-45
18
20
Southampton FC
32
-54
10