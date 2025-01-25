Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
21
30
50
2
Arsenal FC
22
22
44
3
Nottingham Forest
22
11
44
4
Chelsea FC
22
17
40
5
Manchester City
22
15
38
6
Newcastle United
22
12
38
7
AFC Bournemouth
22
10
37
8
Aston Villa
22
-1
36
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
22
5
34
10
FC Fulham
22
4
33
11
Brentford FC
22
1
28
12
Crystal Palace
22
-3
27
13
Manchester United
22
-5
26
14
West Ham United
22
-16
26
15
Tottenham Hotspur
22
10
24
16
Everton FC
21
-10
20
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
22
-19
16
18
Ipswich Town
22
-23
16
19
Leicester City
22
-25
14
20
Southampton FC
22
-35
6