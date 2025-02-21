Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
26
36
61
2
Arsenal FC
25
29
53
3
Nottingham Forest
25
12
47
4
Manchester City
25
17
44
5
AFC Bournemouth
25
15
43
6
Chelsea FC
25
13
43
7
Newcastle United
25
9
41
8
FC Fulham
25
5
39
9
Aston Villa
26
-3
39
10
Brighton & Hove Albion
25
0
37
11
Brentford FC
25
1
34
12
Tottenham Hotspur
25
12
30
13
Crystal Palace
25
-3
30
14
Everton FC
25
-4
30
15
Manchester United
25
-7
29
16
West Ham United
25
-18
27
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
25
-19
19
18
Ipswich Town
25
-27
17
19
Leicester City
25
-30
17
20
Southampton FC
25
-38
9