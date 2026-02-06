DE
Leeds United
Leeds United
21:00
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Leeds United
Leeds United
Ab 21:00 Uhr
Vs
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
Leeds United - Nottingham Forest

Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
24
29
53
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
24
26
47
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
24
9
46
4
Manchester United
Manchester United
24
8
41
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
24
15
40
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
24
6
39
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
24
4
36
8
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
24
1
36
9
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
24
-1
34
10
Everton FC
Everton FC
24
-1
34
11
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
24
0
33
12
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
24
-3
33
13
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
24
2
31
14
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
24
2
29
15
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
24
-4
29
16
Leeds United
Leeds United
24
-11
26
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
24
-11
26
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
24
-19
20
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
24
-22
15
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
24
-30
8
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Peter
Bankes
England
Anstoss
Freitag
06. Februar 2026 um 21:00 Uhr
Stadion
Leeds, England
Elland Road
Kapazität
37’645
