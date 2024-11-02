Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Manchester City
9
11
23
2
Liverpool FC
9
12
22
3
Arsenal FC
9
7
18
4
Aston Villa
9
5
18
5
Chelsea FC
9
8
17
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
9
4
16
7
Nottingham Forest
9
4
16
8
Tottenham Hotspur
9
8
13
9
Brentford FC
9
0
13
10
FC Fulham
9
0
12
11
AFC Bournemouth
9
0
12
12
Newcastle United
9
-1
12
13
West Ham United
9
-3
11
14
Manchester United
9
-3
11
15
Leicester City
9
-4
9
16
Everton FC
9
-6
9
17
Crystal Palace
9
-5
6
18
Ipswich Town
9
-11
4
19
Wolverhampton Wanderers
9
-13
2
20
Southampton FC
9
-13
1