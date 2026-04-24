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FC Sunderland
21:00
Nottingham Forest
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FC Sunderland
Ab 21:00 Uhr
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Premier League
FC Sunderland - Nottingham Forest

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Manchester City
Manchester City
33
37
70
2
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
33
37
70
3
Manchester United
Manchester United
33
13
58
4
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
33
6
58
5
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
33
11
55
6
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
34
9
50
7
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
34
0
49
8
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
34
8
48
9
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
33
4
48
10
Everton FC
Everton FC
33
1
47
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
33
-4
46
12
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
33
-3
45
13
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
32
-1
43
14
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
33
-3
42
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
34
-7
40
16
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
33
-9
36
17
West Ham United
West Ham United
33
-17
33
18
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
33
-11
31
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
34
-34
20
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
33
-37
17
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Darren
England
England
Anstoss
Freitag
24. April 2026 um 21:00 Uhr
Stadion
Sunderland, England
Stadium of Light
Kapazität
48'095
In diesem Artikel erwähnt
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Sunderland
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
Premier League
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        Premier League
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