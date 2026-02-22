DE
FC Sunderland
15:00
FC Fulham
Zum Fussball-Kalender
FC Sunderland
Ab 15:00 Uhr
Vs
FC Fulham
Premier League
FC Sunderland - FC Fulham

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 25/26
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
27
32
58
2
Manchester City
Manchester City
27
31
56
3
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
27
10
51
4
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
27
17
45
5
Manchester United
Manchester United
26
10
45
6
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
26
6
42
7
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
27
3
40
8
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
27
-2
38
9
Everton FC
Everton FC
26
-1
37
10
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
27
-1
36
11
FC Sunderland
FC Sunderland
26
-3
36
12
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
27
2
34
13
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
26
-5
34
14
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
26
-4
32
15
Leeds United
Leeds United
27
-9
31
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
26
-1
29
17
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
26
-13
27
18
West Ham United
West Ham United
27
-17
25
19
Burnley FC
Burnley FC
27
-23
19
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
27
-32
10
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
Die letzten Spiele
Schiedsrichter
Referee
Craig
Pawson
England
Anstoss
Sonntag
22. Februar 2026 um 15:00 Uhr
Stadion
Sunderland, England
Stadium of Light
Kapazität
48’095
