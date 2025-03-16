Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
29
42
70
2
Arsenal FC
28
28
55
3
Nottingham Forest
29
14
54
4
Chelsea FC
28
17
49
5
Manchester City
29
15
48
6
Newcastle United
28
9
47
7
Brighton & Hove Albion
29
6
47
8
Aston Villa
29
-4
45
9
AFC Bournemouth
29
12
44
10
FC Fulham
28
3
42
11
Brentford FC
29
5
41
12
Crystal Palace
28
3
39
13
Tottenham Hotspur
28
14
34
14
Everton FC
29
-4
34
15
Manchester United
28
-6
34
16
West Ham United
29
-16
34
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
29
-18
26
18
Ipswich Town
29
-34
17
19
Leicester City
28
-37
17
20
Southampton FC
29
-49
9