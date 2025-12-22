Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Arsenal FC
17
21
39
2
Manchester City
17
25
37
3
Aston Villa
17
9
36
4
Chelsea FC
17
12
29
5
Liverpool FC
17
3
29
6
FC Sunderland
17
2
27
7
Manchester United
17
3
26
8
Crystal Palace
17
2
26
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
17
2
24
10
Everton FC
17
-2
24
11
Newcastle United
17
1
23
12
Brentford FC
17
-1
23
13
Tottenham Hotspur
17
3
22
14
AFC Bournemouth
17
-3
22
15
FC Fulham
16
-3
20
16
Leeds United
17
-7
19
17
Nottingham Forest
16
-8
18
18
West Ham United
17
-16
13
19
Burnley FC
17
-15
11
20
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17
-28
2