Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
22
33
53
2
Arsenal FC
23
23
47
3
Nottingham Forest
23
6
44
4
Manchester City
23
17
41
5
Newcastle United
23
14
41
6
Chelsea FC
23
15
40
7
AFC Bournemouth
23
15
40
8
Aston Villa
22
-1
36
9
Brighton & Hove Albion
23
4
34
10
FC Fulham
22
4
33
11
Brentford FC
22
1
28
12
Crystal Palace
22
-3
27
13
Manchester United
22
-5
26
14
West Ham United
22
-16
26
15
Tottenham Hotspur
22
10
24
16
Everton FC
22
-9
23
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
23
-20
16
18
Ipswich Town
23
-26
16
19
Leicester City
22
-25
14
20
Southampton FC
23
-37
6