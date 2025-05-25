DE
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
17:00
Manchester City
Manchester City
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
Ab 17:00 Uhr
Vs
Manchester City
Manchester City
Premier League
FC Fulham - Manchester City

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
37
45
83
2
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
37
34
71
3
Manchester City
Manchester City
37
26
68
4
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
37
22
66
5
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
37
20
66
6
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
37
9
66
7
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
37
13
65
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
37
4
58
9
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
37
9
55
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
37
2
54
11
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
37
10
53
12
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
37
0
52
13
Everton FC
Everton FC
37
-3
45
14
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
37
-15
41
15
West Ham United
West Ham United
37
-18
40
16
Manchester United
Manchester United
37
-12
39
17
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
37
2
38
18
Leicester City
Leicester City
37
-45
25
19
Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town
37
-44
22
20
Southampton FC
Southampton FC
37
-59
12
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Conference League Qualifikation
UEFA Europa League
Champions League
Abstieg
