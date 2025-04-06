DE
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
15:00
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
Ab 15:00 Uhr
Vs
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
Premier League
FC Fulham - Liverpool FC

Dieser Liveticker hat noch keine Beiträge.
Ende des Livetickers
Premier League 24/25
Mannschaft
SP
TD
PT
1
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
30
43
73
2
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
31
30
62
3
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest
31
14
57
4
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
30
17
52
5
Manchester City
Manchester City
30
17
51
6
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
31
0
51
7
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
29
10
50
8
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
31
2
47
9
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
31
11
45
10
FC Fulham
FC Fulham
30
4
45
11
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
30
4
43
12
Brentford FC
Brentford FC
30
4
41
13
Manchester United
Manchester United
30
-4
37
14
Everton FC
Everton FC
31
-5
35
15
West Ham United
West Ham United
31
-17
35
16
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
30
11
34
17
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
31
-16
32
18
Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town
31
-34
20
19
Leicester City
Leicester City
30
-42
17
20
Southampton FC
Southampton FC
30
-49
10
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Abstieg
